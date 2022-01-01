Lewiston American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lewiston
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Cowbell Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.88
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$13.88
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
|Mac And Cheese
|$9.88
More about Fish Bones Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Bones Grill
70 Lincoln St, Lewiston
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
|$16.00
Cauliflower crust(gluten free), fresh tomatoes, basil & mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and balsamic glaze drizzle
|FISH TACOS
|$18.00
Soft flour tacos, seared wild-caught haddock, shredded lettuce, local cheddar, roasted corn salsa, and smoked pepper crema
|TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON
|$29.00
Dill dijon caper glaze and a white bean ragout with tomato, garlic, and baby spinach
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cowbell Grill & Tap
49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|The Crazy Ex
|$13.88
Burger topped w/ smoked gouda cheese bacon, cherry peppers and bacon aioli
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.88
Burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon and Sweet Onion BBQ Sauce
|Jack In The Box Butter Burger
|$13.88
Brown Butter Seared burger topped with double American Cheese with bacon and mushrooms