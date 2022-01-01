Lewiston bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Lewiston
More about David Made Pizza
David Made Pizza
180 Lisbon St, Lewiston
|Popular items
|The Braden
|$18.00
Rosemary roasted cremini mushrooms with garlic. Red onion. Caramelized sweet onion. Yogurt from Winter Hill Farm. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh rosemary, EVOO, Maldon and cracked pepper. Cheese blend.
|The Kathy
|$15.00
Cheese blend, red sauce, pepperoni. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano, herbs, and Mike's Hot Honey.
|The Bryan
|$19.00
House-made sausage from Winter Hill Farm. Cheese blend and red sauce with caramelized sweet onions. Also red onions. Finished with herbs Parmigiano Reggiano and Mike’s Hot Honey.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Memphis BBQ Bacon Burger*
|$12.99
Our 6 oz Prime Angus Beef patty served with two crispy strips of bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, Cheddar Cheese and tangy BBQ sauce – all on a grilled Gov’s famous roll.
|Yes I need Condiments
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
|Slice of Cream Pie
|$4.89
Choose your favorite flavor of homemade cream pies!
More about Forage Market Lewiston
Forage Market Lewiston
180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Vegan Breakfast Sandwich (Soy Vey)
|$11.00
Vegan "eggs", "fakin bacon", aioli (vegan), fresh greens and tomato on your choice of bagel or 7-grain bread.
**Our fakin bacon is made with high gluten flour, therefor this breakfast sandwich is not gluten free. If you would like us to make it on gluten free bread and sub avocado for fakin bacon please use the optional additions section for that.
|The basic breakfast sandwich
|$8.50
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread.
|The Basic w/ Meat (The Squealer)
|$10.25
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"