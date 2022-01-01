Lewiston bars & lounges you'll love

Lewiston restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Lewiston

DaVincis Eatery image

 

DaVincis Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana
House Marinara, Italian Cheese, Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cream, Butter, Romano Cheese, Roasted Garlic
House Ravioli Pomodoro$19.00
Six-Cheese Ravioli, Tomato, Sherry Cream Sauce
More about DaVincis Eatery
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Burger$13.88
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
Bacon Bleu Burger$13.88
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
Mac And Cheese$9.88
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD$16.00
Cauliflower crust(gluten free), fresh tomatoes, basil & mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and balsamic glaze drizzle
FISH TACOS$18.00
Soft flour tacos, seared wild-caught haddock, shredded lettuce, local cheddar, roasted corn salsa, and smoked pepper crema
TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON$29.00
Dill dijon caper glaze and a white bean ragout with tomato, garlic, and baby spinach
More about Fish Bones Grill
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Crazy Ex$13.88
Burger topped w/ smoked gouda cheese bacon, cherry peppers and bacon aioli
BBQ Bacon Burger$13.88
Burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon and Sweet Onion BBQ Sauce
Jack In The Box Butter Burger$13.88
Brown Butter Seared burger topped with double American Cheese with bacon and mushrooms
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap

