Bacon cheeseburgers in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Cowbell Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.88
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$13.88
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
|Mac And Cheese
|$9.88
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Maple Chicken Poutine
|$12.99
Sweet Potato fries topped with fried chicken, melted cheese, and maple sauce. YUM!
|Gov's Cheeseburger*
|$9.49
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
|Haddock Fry
|$11.50
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cowbell Grill & Tap
49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$13.88
Burger topped with Cheddar Cheese, applewood smoked bacon and Sweet Onion BBQ Sauce
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$13.88
Burger topped with crumbled Bleu Cheese and Applewood smoked Bacon