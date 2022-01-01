Brisket in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve brisket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cowbell Grill & Tap
49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|The Brisket-Nator
|$17.98
Burger topped w/ BBQ brisket, BBQ sauce and fried onion strips
Burnt Ends Barbecue
736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston
|Beef Brisket
|$34.00
12 Hour Smoked, Sliced to order
|Beef Brisket
|$25.00
Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$22.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions, Cole Slaw on a grilled roll topped with House Barbeque Sauce