Brisket in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve brisket

Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Brisket - Nator$17.98
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
The Brisket-Nator$17.98
Burger topped w/ BBQ brisket, BBQ sauce and fried onion strips
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
Item pic

 

Burnt Ends Barbecue

736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Brisket$34.00
12 Hour Smoked, Sliced to order
Beef Brisket$25.00
Half pound of Beef Brisket, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Brisket Sandwich$22.00
Smoked Beef Brisket, Pickled Onions, Cole Slaw on a grilled roll topped with House Barbeque Sauce
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue

