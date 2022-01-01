Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve cake

DaVincis Eatery image

 

DaVincis Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cream Cake$10.00
Italian Lemon Cake$8.00
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake$10.00
More about DaVincis Eatery
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake
Gluten Free Lava Cake$6.00
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Slice of Cake$8.00
We're famous for our triple layer chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Lava Cake$5.98
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
Forage Market Lewiston image

 

Forage Market Lewiston

180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan orange cake slice$4.25
More about Forage Market Lewiston

