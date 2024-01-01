Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Cheese Fries
Lewiston restaurants that serve cheese fries
Cowbell - Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$12.98
More about Cowbell - Scarborough
The Pub at Baxter
120 Mill St, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Fried Cheese Curds
$10.00
Served with your choice of garlic aioli or chipotle aioli
More about The Pub at Baxter
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston
Chicken Wraps
Turkey Bacon
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tiramisu
Ravioli
Salad Wrap
Turkey Clubs
French Fries
More near Lewiston to explore
Portland
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 3.4
(20 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.2
(8 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1923 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(183 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston