Lewiston restaurants you'll love

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lewiston

Must-try Lewiston restaurants

DaVincis Eatery image

 

Davinci's Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Luna Di Luna$11.00
Fried Breaded Provolone, Marinara, Pesto
Cranberry Walnut$14.00
Salad greens, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, maple vinaigrette
House Salad$0.00
Salad greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, bell pepper, croutons
More about Davinci's Eatery
Eagle's Nest Cafe image

 

Eagle's Nest Cafe

9 Saratoga Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Eggs$2.07
White Toast - 1 Slice$0.39
Sausage Omelet$3.29
More about Eagle's Nest Cafe
Boba image

 

Boba

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Little Bao$10.00
Steamed Buns | Crispy Chicken Thigh Pineapple Katsu Sauce | House-Made Quick Pickles
Large Pho$15.95
Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available.
*All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.
Spicy Tots$9.80
Potato Tots | Spicy Dust | Scallions
Sesame Seeds | Spicy Aioli
More about Boba
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell - Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Bleu Burger$15.98
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger$15.98
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
Kids Small Burger$6.98
More about Cowbell - Scarborough
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NE Pot Roast$17.99
Tender beef simmered in juice served with two sides and a yeast roll.
Yes I need Condiments$0.00
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
Gov's Cheeseburger*$10.99
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEDDAR BURGER$17.00
Angus burger, Pineland cheddar cheese, oven roasted mushrooms, gravy, and bacon jam on a house roll with fries
AHI TUNA CRISPS$14.00
Marinated tuna, crispy wontons, cucumbers, red peppers, green onion, honey ginger & cusabi
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS$12.00
Truffle aioli, shaved parmesan, fine herbs
More about Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poutine$12.98
Fries w/ melted cheddar cheese curds w/ home made gravy
Jack In The Box Butter Burger$15.98
Brown Butter Seared burger topped with double American Cheese with bacon and mushrooms
The Sunrise$17.98
Burger topped w/ Bacon, Avocado and a fried egg
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
Consumer pic

 

Sonder & Dram

12 Ash Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Late Night Noodz$14.00
ramen noodles, mixed stir fry vegetables, stir fry sauce, topped with a fried egg
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$13.00
pan roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon, glazed with maple syrup, stout beer + grain mustard
BBQ Chicken Flatbread$10.00
pulled BBQ chicken, Monterey jack cheese, pickled pepper relish, chipotle sauce
More about Sonder & Dram
Banner pic

 

Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St

736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork$15.00
Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
Pulled Pork$13.00
Smoked low and slow, with house sauce
Ghetto Poutine$12.00
Crispy Fries topped with Mac N Cheese
Meat can be added for an additional charge.
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St
David Made Pizza image

 

David Made Pizza

180 Lisbon St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about David Made Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Sam's Italian Foods - Catering

268 Main St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Catering
Forage Market Lewiston image

 

Forage Market Lewiston

180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
forage w/ Meat (The Squealer)$11.75
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
basic breakfast sandwich$8.00
A simple sandwich of egg, cheese, and your choice of meat!
Iced Latte$0.00
Our standard double shot of espresso (2 double shots in the 24oz) poured over your choice of milk.
More about Forage Market Lewiston
Restaurant banner

 

Sam's Italian Foods - Marketplace Mall - 12 - Marketplace Mall

675 Main Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Marketplace Mall - 12 - Marketplace Mall
Restaurant banner

 

Sam's Italian Foods - Lisbon Street - 04 - Lisbon Street

902 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Lisbon Street - 04 - Lisbon Street
Restaurant banner

 

Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St

29 Lisbon St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St
Restaurant banner

 

Sam's Italian Foods - Sabattus St - 07 - Sabattus Street

963 Sabattus Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Sabattus St - 07 - Sabattus Street
Banner pic

 

Sam's Italian Foods - Main Street - Main Street

268 Main Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Main Street - Main Street
Restaurant banner

 

Sam's Italian Foods - Food Truck - Food Truck

268 Main Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Food Truck - Food Truck

