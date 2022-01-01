Lewiston restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lewiston restaurants
More about Davinci's Eatery
Davinci's Eatery
150 Mill St., Lewiston
|Popular items
|Luna Di Luna
|$11.00
Fried Breaded Provolone, Marinara, Pesto
|Cranberry Walnut
|$14.00
Salad greens, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, maple vinaigrette
|House Salad
|$0.00
Salad greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini, bell pepper, croutons
More about Eagle's Nest Cafe
Eagle's Nest Cafe
9 Saratoga Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|2 Eggs
|$2.07
|White Toast - 1 Slice
|$0.39
|Sausage Omelet
|$3.29
More about Boba
Boba
97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Chicken Little Bao
|$10.00
Steamed Buns | Crispy Chicken Thigh Pineapple Katsu Sauce | House-Made Quick Pickles
|Large Pho
|$15.95
Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available.
*All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.
|Spicy Tots
|$9.80
Potato Tots | Spicy Dust | Scallions
Sesame Seeds | Spicy Aioli
More about Cowbell - Scarborough
Cowbell - Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
|Popular items
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$15.98
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$15.98
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
|Kids Small Burger
|$6.98
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|NE Pot Roast
|$17.99
Tender beef simmered in juice served with two sides and a yeast roll.
|Yes I need Condiments
|$0.00
We'll include typical condiments for your dish. Please indicate if you need extra or something different.
|Gov's Cheeseburger*
|$10.99
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
More about Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
70 Lincoln St, Lewiston
|Popular items
|CHEDDAR BURGER
|$17.00
Angus burger, Pineland cheddar cheese, oven roasted mushrooms, gravy, and bacon jam on a house roll with fries
|AHI TUNA CRISPS
|$14.00
Marinated tuna, crispy wontons, cucumbers, red peppers, green onion, honey ginger & cusabi
|CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$12.00
Truffle aioli, shaved parmesan, fine herbs
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cowbell Grill & Tap
49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$12.98
Fries w/ melted cheddar cheese curds w/ home made gravy
|Jack In The Box Butter Burger
|$15.98
Brown Butter Seared burger topped with double American Cheese with bacon and mushrooms
|The Sunrise
|$17.98
Burger topped w/ Bacon, Avocado and a fried egg
More about Sonder & Dram
Sonder & Dram
12 Ash Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Late Night Noodz
|$14.00
ramen noodles, mixed stir fry vegetables, stir fry sauce, topped with a fried egg
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
pan roasted Brussels sprouts and bacon, glazed with maple syrup, stout beer + grain mustard
|BBQ Chicken Flatbread
|$10.00
pulled BBQ chicken, Monterey jack cheese, pickled pepper relish, chipotle sauce
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St
Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St
736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork
|$15.00
Half pound of Pulled Pork, with the choice of 2 sides, and corn bread with honey butter.
|Pulled Pork
|$13.00
Smoked low and slow, with house sauce
|Ghetto Poutine
|$12.00
Crispy Fries topped with Mac N Cheese
Meat can be added for an additional charge.
More about David Made Pizza
David Made Pizza
180 Lisbon St, Lewiston
More about Forage Market Lewiston
Forage Market Lewiston
180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|forage w/ Meat (The Squealer)
|$11.75
Egg, cheese, aioli, fresh greens and tomato on your choice of fresh bagel or 7-grain bread. Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or vegan "fakin bacon"
|basic breakfast sandwich
|$8.00
A simple sandwich of egg, cheese, and your choice of meat!
|Iced Latte
|$0.00
Our standard double shot of espresso (2 double shots in the 24oz) poured over your choice of milk.
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Marketplace Mall - 12 - Marketplace Mall
Sam's Italian Foods - Marketplace Mall - 12 - Marketplace Mall
675 Main Street, Lewiston
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Lisbon Street - 04 - Lisbon Street
Sam's Italian Foods - Lisbon Street - 04 - Lisbon Street
902 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
More about Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St
Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St
29 Lisbon St, Lewiston
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Sabattus St - 07 - Sabattus Street
Sam's Italian Foods - Sabattus St - 07 - Sabattus Street
963 Sabattus Street, Lewiston
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Main Street - Main Street
Sam's Italian Foods - Main Street - Main Street
268 Main Street, Lewiston
More about Sam's Italian Foods - Food Truck - Food Truck
Sam's Italian Foods - Food Truck - Food Truck
268 Main Street, Lewiston