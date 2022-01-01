Cheesecake in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about DaVincis Eatery
DaVincis Eatery
150 Mill St., Lewiston
|Cinnamon Bun Cheesecake
|$9.00
|Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
|$9.00
Raspberry swirl cheesecake
|Monster Cheesecake
|$9.00
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Slice of Cheesecake
|$7.49
A slice of New York style Cheesecake
More about Fish Bones Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Bones Grill
70 Lincoln St, Lewiston
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
House made Cheesecake with seasonal toppings.