Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve cheesecake

DaVincis Eatery image

 

DaVincis Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Bun Cheesecake$9.00
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake$9.00
Raspberry swirl cheesecake
Monster Cheesecake$9.00
More about DaVincis Eatery
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.88
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Cheesecake$7.49
A slice of New York style Cheesecake
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$10.00
House made Cheesecake with seasonal toppings.
More about Fish Bones Grill
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
White Chocolate Rasp Cheesecake$9.98
Cookies And Cream Cheesecake$9.98
Coffee Crumb Cheesecake$9.98
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Rice Bowls

Cookies

Mussels

Turkey Clubs

Bison Burgers

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

French Onion Soup

Lobsters

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (511 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1366 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston