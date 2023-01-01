Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve chef salad

Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell - Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chefs Chicken Salad Spec$12.98
More about Cowbell - Scarborough
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.99
We start with fresh romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, red onion slices, sliced cucumbers and add American and Cheddar cheese, fresh chopped egg, your choice of ham or turkey –and top it off with your favorite dressing.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Chili Burgers

Caesar Salad

Cinnamon Rolls

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mushroom Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston