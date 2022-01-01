Chicken tenders in Lewiston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken Fingers image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.99
Three hand breaded chicken fingers served with a side choice and a dinner roll.
Small Chicken Fingers$13.99
Chicken Fingers$15.99
Fresh white-meat chicken fingers breaded in our own seasoning, cooked to a golden brown, and served with your choice of BBQ, sweet and sour sauce or honey mustard.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
Consumer pic

 

Sonder & Dram

12 Ash Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$10.00
boneless tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo, BBQ, or moxy sauce
More about Sonder & Dram

