Chili in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Chili
Lewiston restaurants that serve chili
Cowbell - Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Cup Chili
$5.98
More about Cowbell - Scarborough
Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St
736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Chili
$10.00
Chili Mac
$10.00
House made Mac N Cheese, topped with chili and jack blend cheese
Chili
$4.00
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue - 736 Sabattus St
