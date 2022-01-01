Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve clams

DaVincis Eatery image

 

Davinci's Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Clams$13.00
More about Davinci's Eatery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Large Clam Dinner$26.00
We get them fresh, then fry them up just the way you like them...lightly breaded and cooked to a golden brown.
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$11.29
Tender Sea Clams in a rich creamy fish stock with diced potatoes, salt pork, and sautéed onions.
Cup New England Clam Chowder$9.29
Tender Sea Clams in a rich creamy fish stock with diced potatoes, salt pork, and sautéed onions.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

