Cookies in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve cookies
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|3 Cookies
|$4.35
|1/2 Doz Cookies
|$8.49
|Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$4.50
A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream between two Chocolate Chip Cookies
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cowbell Grill & Tap
49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Cookies And Cream Cheesecake
|$9.98
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue
Burnt Ends Barbecue
736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston
|Triple Choc Chunk Cookie
|$3.00