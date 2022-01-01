Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve cookies

Boba image

 

Boba

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies & Cream$5.25
Cookies & Cream Frozen$6.75
More about Boba
Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gourmet Choc Chip Cookie$4.88
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
3 Cookies$4.35
1/2 Doz Cookies$8.49
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich$4.50
A scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream between two Chocolate Chip Cookies
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies And Cream Cheesecake$9.98
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
Banner pic

 

Burnt Ends Barbecue

736 Sabattus Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Choc Chunk Cookie$3.00
More about Burnt Ends Barbecue
Forage Market Lewiston image

 

Forage Market Lewiston

180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
More about Forage Market Lewiston

