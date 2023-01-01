Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Edamame
Lewiston restaurants that serve edamame
Boba
97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Spicy Edamame
$8.80
Seasoned spicy togarashi steamed edamame
More about Boba
Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St
29 Lisbon St, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Edamame
$8.00
More about Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St
