Edamame in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve edamame

Boba

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Spicy Edamame$8.80
Seasoned spicy togarashi steamed edamame
More about Boba
Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St

29 Lisbon St, Lewiston

Edamame$8.00
More about Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St

