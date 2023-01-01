Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

Boba

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Egg Rolls$9.00
Napa Cabbage | Scallions | Carrots
Glass Noodles | Sweet & Sour Sauce (fs)
More about Boba
Restaurant banner

 

Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St

29 Lisbon St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg rolls$9.00
More about Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Ravioli

Scallops

Lasagna

Street Tacos

Pork Belly

Fried Rice

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston