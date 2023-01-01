Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Kimchi
Lewiston restaurants that serve kimchi
Boba
97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Napa Kimchi
$6.00
Fermented Napa Cabbage | Chili | Scallion (fs)
Kimchi Chips
$6.00
More about Boba
Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St
29 Lisbon St, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Creamy Kimchi Udon
$19.00
More about Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston
Pork Belly
Blueberry Cheesecake
Chicken Tenders
Lobsters
Clams
French Fries
Quesadillas
Fried Rice
More near Lewiston to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.2
(8 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(682 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1763 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(288 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(163 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston