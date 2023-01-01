Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Boba

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Napa Kimchi$6.00
Fermented Napa Cabbage | Chili | Scallion (fs)
Kimchi Chips$6.00
More about Boba
Restaurant banner

 

Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St

29 Lisbon St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creamy Kimchi Udon$19.00
More about Orchid Restaurant Lewiston - 29 Lisbon St

