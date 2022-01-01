Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell - Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

JULY - Lobster Roll$19.98
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Double Lobster Roll$31.00
Triple Lobster Roll$39.00
A giant portion of fresh Maine lobster mixed with just the right amount of mayo served on a grilled buttered sub roll with crinkle cut fries.
10 pack Lobster Rolls$96.30
If you would less than 10 Lobster Rolls please come right in and we will get them for you asap. If you want to order other takeout items please call to place your order and be aware wait times will be longer than usual. Please be aware that this special is while supplies last, and we can't guarantee availability after 4PM on Lobster Roll Day.
