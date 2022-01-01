Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prime ribs in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Prime Ribs
Lewiston restaurants that serve prime ribs
Cowbell Scarborough
185 US 1, Scarborough
No reviews yet
Prime Rib Burger
$15.98
BYO Prime Rib Burger
$14.98
More about Cowbell Scarborough
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Cowbell Grill & Tap
49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
Avg 4.4
(1733 reviews)
Prime Rib Burger
$15.98
BYO Prime Rib Burger
$14.98
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston
Mussels
Street Tacos
Mushroom Burgers
Steak Burgers
French Fries
Rice Bowls
Chicken Sandwiches
Bison Burgers
More near Lewiston to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(511 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1366 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston