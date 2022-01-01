Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve quesadillas

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
We saute chicken breast with pepper and onion, pile it all into a crispy tortilla shell with melted cheese then serve it up with a side of sour cream and medium spice chunky salsa. Want to kick it up? Add our spicy Southwest sauce!
Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
Grilled Chicken and melted cheese on a flour tortilla.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
Sonder & Dram

12 Ash Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Quesadilla$12.00
More about Sonder & Dram

