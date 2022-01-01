Rangoon in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants that serve rangoon

Boba image

 

Boba

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Rolls$7.80
4 pcs local greens, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled veggies, basil, rice vermicelli wrapped with rice paper and served with house-made peanut hoisin sauce
Egg Rolls$9.00
4pcs rolled with pork, napa cabbage, scallions, carrots, and rice noodles, served with sweet & sour sauce
Scallion Pancake$8.00
Pan-fried scallion sesame dough, brushed with garlic butter, served with ginger garlic sauce
More about Boba
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD$16.00
Cauliflower crust(gluten free), fresh tomatoes, basil & mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and balsamic glaze drizzle
FISH TACOS$18.00
Soft flour tacos, seared wild-caught haddock, shredded lettuce, local cheddar, roasted corn salsa, and smoked pepper crema
TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON$29.00
Dill dijon caper glaze and a white bean ragout with tomato, garlic, and baby spinach
More about Fish Bones Grill

Map

