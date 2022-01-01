Rangoon in Lewiston
More about Boba
Boba
97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Fresh Rolls
|$7.80
4 pcs local greens, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled veggies, basil, rice vermicelli wrapped with rice paper and served with house-made peanut hoisin sauce
|Egg Rolls
|$9.00
4pcs rolled with pork, napa cabbage, scallions, carrots, and rice noodles, served with sweet & sour sauce
|Scallion Pancake
|$8.00
Pan-fried scallion sesame dough, brushed with garlic butter, served with ginger garlic sauce
More about Fish Bones Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Bones Grill
70 Lincoln St, Lewiston
|MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
|$16.00
Cauliflower crust(gluten free), fresh tomatoes, basil & mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto and balsamic glaze drizzle
|FISH TACOS
|$18.00
Soft flour tacos, seared wild-caught haddock, shredded lettuce, local cheddar, roasted corn salsa, and smoked pepper crema
|TRUE NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON
|$29.00
Dill dijon caper glaze and a white bean ragout with tomato, garlic, and baby spinach