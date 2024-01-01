Reuben in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve reuben
bon Vivant - 133 Lisbon St
133 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$16.00
Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island, olives, chips
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$15.49
A large portion of corned beef layered between two slices of grilled Marble Rye bread and topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.