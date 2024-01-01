Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

bon Vivant - 133 Lisbon St

133 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$16.00
Rye bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island, olives, chips
More about bon Vivant - 133 Lisbon St
Item pic

 

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben$15.49
A large portion of corned beef layered between two slices of grilled Marble Rye bread and topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Quesadillas

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

French Onion Soup

Blueberry Cheesecake

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Portland

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.4 (20 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.2 (8 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (717 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (904 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston