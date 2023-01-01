Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

DaVincis Eatery image

 

Davinci's Eatery

150 Mill St., Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
More about Davinci's Eatery
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Real Strawberry Shortcake$7.99
Ice Cream atop a warm biscuit with juicy strawberries and whipped cream
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

