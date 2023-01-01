Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry shortcake in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Lewiston restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Davinci's Eatery
150 Mill St., Lewiston
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$10.00
More about Davinci's Eatery
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
Avg 4.3
(991 reviews)
Real Strawberry Shortcake
$7.99
Ice Cream atop a warm biscuit with juicy strawberries and whipped cream
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
