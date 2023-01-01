Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Tarts
Lewiston restaurants that serve tarts
Davinci's Eatery
150 Mill St., Lewiston
No reviews yet
Peach Tart
$10.00
More about Davinci's Eatery
Forage Market Lewiston
180 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Maple butter tart
$3.25
More about Forage Market Lewiston
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston
Lasagna
Cobb Salad
Brisket
Rangoon
Nachos
Pork Dumplings
Mac And Cheese
Cake
More near Lewiston to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.2
(7 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(790 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1702 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(297 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(483 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston