Lewiston restaurants you'll love

Silo Restaurant
115 N Water Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Classic Fries - Regular
|$4.99
Skin on, straight-cut, golden and dressed with sea salt. Dress them up and add Cheese Sauce $.65, Bacon $1.25, Chili $1.25.
|Silo Dog
|$4.49
A classic premium hot dog char-grilled to perfection, served on a fresh-baked roll. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$10.49
Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.
Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
402 Center Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Gallo Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Onions, Pepperoncini & Blue Cheese or Mozzarella
|Eggplant Gallo
|$15.00
Thin Slices of Sauteed Eggplant, Layered w/ Pomodoro & Romano
|Margarita Pizza
|$17.00
Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
G4 - The Griffon House
810 Center Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
A half-pound special blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin, topped with melty Swiss American cheese & crispy onion nest
|Mangia Steak
|$18.50
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
|Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)
|$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
gather. American Eatery
453 Center Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes
|$18.00
seared Maryland style crab with old bay aioli
|Al's Philly
|$18.00
Tender shaved ribeye topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and smothered in Swiss American cheese in a toasted roll and steakhouse aioli. Make it a double for an additional 5.50!
Comes w/ fries & pickle.
|Grilled Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Grilled romaine hearts, caesar dressing, bacon, shredded asiago cheese w/ croutons.
Carmelo's Coat of Arms
425 Center Street, Lewiston
|Popular items
|Double Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Carmelo's Signature blend of chuck & brisket ground in-house. Griddled not grilled with American cheese, house pickle, red onion, super special sauce & green leaf lettuce. Big Marty's sesame seed bun.
|Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, lettuce, house bread & butter pickle, herb ranch dressing with gorgonzola cheese, Frank's hot sauce, sesame seed roll.
|Meatballs
|$16.00
veal/pork, tomato sauce, homemade ricotta