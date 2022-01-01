Lewiston restaurants you'll love

Silo Restaurant image

 

Silo Restaurant

115 N Water Street, Lewiston

Classic Fries - Regular$4.99
Skin on, straight-cut, golden and dressed with sea salt. Dress them up and add Cheese Sauce $.65, Bacon $1.25, Chili $1.25.
Silo Dog$4.49
A classic premium hot dog char-grilled to perfection, served on a fresh-baked roll. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25, or Chili for $1.25.
Chicken Finger Basket$10.49
Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.
Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen image

 

Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

402 Center Street, Lewiston

Gallo Salad$12.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Onions, Pepperoncini & Blue Cheese or Mozzarella
Eggplant Gallo$15.00
Thin Slices of Sauteed Eggplant, Layered w/ Pomodoro & Romano
Margarita Pizza$17.00
Pomodoro, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Basil
G4 - The Griffon House image

 

G4 - The Griffon House

810 Center Street, Lewiston

Cheeseburger$16.00
A half-pound special blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin, topped with melty Swiss American cheese & crispy onion nest
Mangia Steak$18.50
Thick-cut Italian garlic bread, topped with herbed goat cheese, fresh arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, grilled & sliced filet of sirloin, finished with a drizzle of balsamic reduction and a crispy onion nest
Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
gather. American Eatery image

 

gather. American Eatery

453 Center Street, Lewiston

Crab Cakes$18.00
seared Maryland style crab with old bay aioli
Al's Philly$18.00
Tender shaved ribeye topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and smothered in Swiss American cheese in a toasted roll and steakhouse aioli. Make it a double for an additional 5.50!
Comes w/ fries & pickle.
Grilled Caesar Salad$13.00
Grilled romaine hearts, caesar dressing, bacon, shredded asiago cheese w/ croutons.
Carmelo's Coat of Arms image

 

Carmelo's Coat of Arms

425 Center Street, Lewiston

Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Carmelo's Signature blend of chuck & brisket ground in-house. Griddled not grilled with American cheese, house pickle, red onion, super special sauce & green leaf lettuce. Big Marty's sesame seed bun.
Buffalo Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, lettuce, house bread & butter pickle, herb ranch dressing with gorgonzola cheese, Frank's hot sauce, sesame seed roll.
Meatballs$16.00
veal/pork, tomato sauce, homemade ricotta
