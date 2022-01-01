Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Cake
Lewiston restaurants that serve cake
Apple Granny
433 Center St, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$7.50
More about Apple Granny
Carmelo's Coat of Arms
425 Center Street, Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(931 reviews)
Olive Oil Cake
$12.00
Pistachio, roasted strawberry, whip cream
More about Carmelo's Coat of Arms
