Cheeseburgers in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

G4 - The Griffon House image

 

G4 - The Griffon House

810 Center Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$16.00
A half-pound special blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin, topped with melty Swiss American cheese & crispy onion nest
More about G4 - The Griffon House
Double Cheeseburger image

 

Carmelo's Coat of Arms

425 Center Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Double Cheeseburger$15.00
Carmelo's Signature blend of chuck & brisket ground in-house. Griddled not grilled with American cheese, house pickle, red onion, super special sauce & green leaf lettuce. Big Marty's sesame seed bun.
More about Carmelo's Coat of Arms

