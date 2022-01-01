Cheeseburgers in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about G4 - The Griffon House
G4 - The Griffon House
810 Center Street, Lewiston
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
A half-pound special blend of freshly ground chuck, short rib & sirloin, topped with melty Swiss American cheese & crispy onion nest
More about Carmelo's Coat of Arms
Carmelo's Coat of Arms
425 Center Street, Lewiston
|Double Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Carmelo's Signature blend of chuck & brisket ground in-house. Griddled not grilled with American cheese, house pickle, red onion, super special sauce & green leaf lettuce. Big Marty's sesame seed bun.