Chicken parmesan in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Chicken Parmesan
Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Apple Granny
433 Center St, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$19.95
Lightly bread chicken breast fried, then smothered with sauce and melted provolone
More about Apple Granny
Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
402 Center Street, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Kid - Chicken Parmesan
$10.00
More about Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
