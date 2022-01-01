Chicken salad in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken salad
Apple Granny
433 Center St, Lewiston
|Chicken Salad
|$13.95
grilled chicken, onions,tomatoes,cheese,cucmbers,olives on mixed greens.
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$15.95
grilled chicken,spinach, black olives,feta,onions,tomato,cucumber,egg,grecian dressing
Silo Restaurant
115 N Water Street, Lewiston
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.99
Fresh green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, onions, banana pepper rings, and black olives topped with marinated chicken. Served with a Greek dressing and a side of Tzatziki Sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Fresh garden salad topped with our tender, char-grilled chicken.
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Fresh garden salad topped with our spicy Cajun chicken.