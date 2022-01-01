Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Apple Granny

433 Center St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.95
grilled chicken, onions,tomatoes,cheese,cucmbers,olives on mixed greens.
Greek Salad with Chicken$15.95
grilled chicken,spinach, black olives,feta,onions,tomato,cucumber,egg,grecian dressing
More about Apple Granny
Silo Restaurant image

 

Silo Restaurant

115 N Water Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.99
Fresh green leaf lettuce, baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, onions, banana pepper rings, and black olives topped with marinated chicken. Served with a Greek dressing and a side of Tzatziki Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Fresh garden salad topped with our tender, char-grilled chicken.
Cajun Chicken Salad$10.49
Fresh garden salad topped with our spicy Cajun chicken.
More about Silo Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Clams

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1619 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston