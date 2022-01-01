Chicken sandwiches in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
402 Center Street, Lewiston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Char grilled chicken, provolone, pesto, & olive tapenade on a toasted roll. Choice of fries or veg.
|Calabrian Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Breaded chicken topped w/ house Calabrian sauce & provolone served w/ lettuce, tomato, & blue cheese dressing. Choice of fries or veg.