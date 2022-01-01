Chicken tenders in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Silo Restaurant
Silo Restaurant
115 N Water Street, Lewiston
|Chicken Finger Basket
|$10.49
Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.
More about G4 - The Griffon House
G4 - The Griffon House
810 Center Street, Lewiston
|Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)
|$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.