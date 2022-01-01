Chicken tenders in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Silo Restaurant image

 

Silo Restaurant

115 N Water Street, Lewiston

Chicken Finger Basket$10.49
Golden & tender, our chicken fingers are served with french fries & creamy bleu cheese. Buffalo style hot sauce is available for your dipping pleasure.
G4 - The Griffon House image

 

G4 - The Griffon House

810 Center Street, Lewiston

Single Homemade Chicken Tender Basket (4)$15.50
We marinate our fresh chicken tenderloins overnight in buttermilk, coat with seasoned flour, hand-batter & lightly fry until a crispy golden brown. So good you’ll wanna slap yourself! Served with choice of sauce on side for your dipping pleasure.
