Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish sandwiches in
Lewiston
/
Lewiston
/
Fish Sandwiches
Lewiston restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Apple Granny
433 Center St, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Tuna Fish Sandwich
$7.95
Served with L,T,O on choice of bread
More about Apple Granny
Silo Restaurant - 115 N Water Street
115 N Water Street, Lewiston
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$10.99
Beer battered and served with tartar sauce and
More about Silo Restaurant - 115 N Water Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston
Cheeseburgers
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
Black Bean Burgers
Chicken Parmesan
More near Lewiston to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston