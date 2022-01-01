Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Apple Granny

433 Center St, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Fish Sandwich$7.95
Served with L,T,O on choice of bread
More about Apple Granny
Silo Restaurant image

 

Silo Restaurant - 115 N Water Street

115 N Water Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$10.99
Beer battered and served with tartar sauce and
More about Silo Restaurant - 115 N Water Street

