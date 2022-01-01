Grilled chicken in Lewiston
Silo Restaurant
115 N Water Street, Lewiston
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.29
Our traditional chicken, cooked to perfection over open flames. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25. Try it as a Swiss Mushroom Chicken! +$1.25.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Fresh garden salad topped with our tender, char-grilled chicken.
Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
402 Center Street, Lewiston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Char grilled chicken, provolone, pesto, & olive tapenade on a toasted roll. Choice of fries or veg.