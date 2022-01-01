Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Silo Restaurant image

 

Silo Restaurant

115 N Water Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$9.29
Our traditional chicken, cooked to perfection over open flames. Add Cheese $.65, Bacon $1.25. Try it as a Swiss Mushroom Chicken! +$1.25.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Fresh garden salad topped with our tender, char-grilled chicken.
More about Silo Restaurant
Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen image

 

Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

402 Center Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Char grilled chicken, provolone, pesto, & olive tapenade on a toasted roll. Choice of fries or veg.
More about Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen
gather. American Eatery image

 

gather. American Eatery

453 Center Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
More about gather. American Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Clams

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1619 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston