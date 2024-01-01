Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve lobsters

G4 - The Griffon House image

 

G4 - The Griffon Gastropub - Lewiston

115 South Water Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup- Coconut Curry Crab & Lobster Chowder$8.00
Hand-crafted, roux-thickened lobster stock mixed with coconut milk,
Green curry, minced lobster, hand-pulled crab meat, celery, carrots,
Potatoes, onions & corn
Bowl-Lobster Chowder$12.00
A velvety rich, lightly-spiced,
hand-crafted lobster stock mixed with
coconut milk, green curry, fresh minced
lobster, celery, carrots, potatoes,
onions, com, green chilis, roux & a
touch of cream
More about G4 - The Griffon Gastropub - Lewiston
Consumer pic

 

Tin Pan Alley - 775 Cayuga Street

775 Cayuga Street, Lewiston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster bisque bowl$7.00
More about Tin Pan Alley - 775 Cayuga Street

