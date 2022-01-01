Salmon in Lewiston
Lewiston restaurants that serve salmon
Silo Restaurant
115 N Water Street, Lewiston
|Salmon Burger
|$9.89
A fresh salmon patty grilled to perfection and served with
G4 - The Griffon Gastropub
115 South Water Street, Lewiston
|Miso Honey Salmon
|$34.00
You'll love us long time for ordering this dish ...pan-seared, miso-honey glazed fresh aukra salmon, topped with crystalized ginger compound butter,
served with chilled cilantro pesto rice noodles & toasted sesame-garlic baby bok choy finished with a swirl of red pepper aioli. A favorite dish of the
2 Live Crew!
GLUTEN FREE