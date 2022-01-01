Lewistown restaurants you'll love

Lewistown restaurants
Toast
  • Lewistown

Lewistown's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Lewistown restaurants

China Buffet image

SEAFOOD

China Buffet

46 Supercenter Plaza Dr, Lewistown

Avg 4.2 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet & Sour Chicken$8.99
Teriyaki Chicken Stick (4)$4.99
Crab Rangoon (8)$4.49
More about China Buffet
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

97 Locust Road, Lewistown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soup - Bowl$1.90
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Bagel$1.00
Choice of bagel
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Epicurean Feast
Wingman Brew N Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Brew N Que

9074 US HWY 522 South, Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$5.95
Wingman Salad
Side of Fries$2.95
More about Wingman Brew N Que
Mady's Cookie Creations image

 

Mady's Cookie Creations

400 E Walnut St, Lewistown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Soft cookie with a loads of chocolate :)
More about Mady's Cookie Creations

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lewistown

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

