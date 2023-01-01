Nachos in Lewistown
Lewistown restaurants that serve nachos
Shy Bear Brewing - Lewistown
35 Meadowbrook Ln, Lewistown
|Nacho Stack
|$11.00
corn tortilla chips,Jaybird IPA cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno, served with a side of avocado and lime crema.
Add chicken, pork or beef for $5 extra
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Wingman Brew N Que
9074 US HWY 522 South, Lewistown
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$11.99
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, diced tomato's, sliced jalapeños, and chives served on a bed of house made tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream and Texas Pit BBQ sauce.