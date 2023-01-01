Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lewistown

Lewistown restaurants
Lewistown restaurants that serve nachos

Shy Bear Brewing - Lewistown

35 Meadowbrook Ln, Lewistown

No reviews yet
Nacho Stack$11.00
corn tortilla chips,Jaybird IPA cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeno, served with a side of avocado and lime crema.
Add chicken, pork or beef for $5 extra
More about Shy Bear Brewing - Lewistown
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wingman Brew N Que

9074 US HWY 522 South, Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.99
Pulled pork, cheddar cheese, diced tomato's, sliced jalapeños, and chives served on a bed of house made tortilla chips and drizzled with sour cream and Texas Pit BBQ sauce.
More about Wingman Brew N Que

