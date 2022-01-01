Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Lewisville

Lewisville restaurants
Lewisville restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Snuffers

4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Bacon Guacamole Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
The Brass Tap

4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
