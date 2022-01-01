Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lewisville

Go
Lewisville restaurants
Toast

Lewisville restaurants that serve calamari

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$10.95
Season fried squid rings served with marinara sauce.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

4061 Barton Creek #110, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flash Fried Calamari$10.75
Thinly sliced wild calamari and okra halves, hand-battered and flash-fried. Served with choice of our homemade marinara or sweet Thai chili sauce.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisville

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fish Tacos

Tostadas

Quesadillas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lewisville to explore

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston