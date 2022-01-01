Cheeseburgers in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.05
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village
|Fried Jalapeno Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy chiptle dressing, red onions & tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
|Green Chile Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with green chilies and cilantro under melted pepperjack cheese, chipotle dressing, red onions and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.