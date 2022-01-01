Chicken pasta in Lewisville
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Chicken Poblano Pasta
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken with Linguine Pasta in creamy poblano sauce.
|Kids Chicken Pasta
|$6.95
Grilled chicken with linguine pasta in marinara sauce.
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village
4061 Barton Creek #110, Highland Village
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed broccoli, tomatoes, and penne pasta tossed in our garlic alfredo sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread.