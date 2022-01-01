Chicken salad in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.