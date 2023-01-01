Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lewisville

Awesome Times

2630 Justin Road, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
More about Awesome Times
The Brass Tap - Highland Village TX

4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Wrap$0.00
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap - Highland Village TX

