Cinnamon rolls in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Seven Mile Cafe - Lewisville
201 West Church Street, Lewisville
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$12.50
Stuffed with sweet cream cheese glaze, topped with cinnamon sugar drizzle
|Kids Cinnamon Roll Pancake
|$6.50
Seven Mile Cafe - Highland Village
2300 Highland Village Road, Highland Village
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$12.50
Stuffed with sweet cream cheese glaze, topped with cinnamon sugar drizzle
|Kids Cinnamon Roll Pancake
|$6.50
|Cinnamon Roll Pancake
|$7.50
Sweet cream cheese glaze swirled with cinnamon sugar drizzle