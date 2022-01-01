Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Lewisville

Go
Lewisville restaurants
Toast

Lewisville restaurants that serve clam chowder

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clam Chowder$0.00
Creamy based clam chowder soup mixed with red potatoes and celery.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

4061 Barton Creek #110, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$5.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$7.75
A hearty clam chowder full of clams, potatoes, and sautéed veggies in a rich cream base.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisville

Po Boy

Calamari

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Enchiladas

Map

More near Lewisville to explore

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (500 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston