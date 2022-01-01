Enchiladas in Lewisville
Martinez Abarrotes & Grill
788 S Mill Street, Lewisville
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$13.29
3 layers of old fashion enchiladas, filled with cheddar cheese and onions, covered in our house mole sauce and your choice of chicken or beef fajita, served with rice and beans
|Enchiladas Potosinas
|$13.59
3 homemade red enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with mexican cream and queso fresco served with rice, beans, and garnish salad with avocado slices
|Enchiladas Dinner Plate
|$13.29
3 enchiladas with your choice of meat and sauce served with rice and beans