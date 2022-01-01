Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Lewisville

Go
Lewisville restaurants
Toast

Lewisville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Restaurant banner

 

Martinez Abarrotes & Grill

788 S Mill Street, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Supremas$13.29
3 layers of old fashion enchiladas, filled with cheddar cheese and onions, covered in our house mole sauce and your choice of chicken or beef fajita, served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Potosinas$13.59
3 homemade red enchiladas filled with queso fresco, topped with mexican cream and queso fresco served with rice, beans, and garnish salad with avocado slices
Enchiladas Dinner Plate$13.29
3 enchiladas with your choice of meat and sauce served with rice and beans
More about Martinez Abarrotes & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Lewisville

1396 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#1 Cheese Enchilada Plate$8.99
DOZEN ENCHILADAS$25.99
More about Angelina's Lewisville

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewisville

Chicken Pasta

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Po Boy

Fish Tacos

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lewisville to explore

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Grapevine

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston