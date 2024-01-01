Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lewisville

Lewisville restaurants
Lewisville restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Seven Mile Cafe - Lewisville

201 West Church Street, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Puttin' on the Grits$18.00
A generous portion of our sumptuous homemade smoked gouda grits topped with your choice of 2 veggies or meats", two cage free eggs any style, garnished with scallions
Item pic

 

Seven Mile Cafe - Highland Village

2300 Highland Village Road, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Puttin' on the Grits$18.00
A generous portion of our sumptuous homemade smoked gouda grits topped with your choice of 2 veggies or meats", two cage free eggs any style, garnished with scallions
Smoked Gouda Grits Cup$5.50
