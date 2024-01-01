Grits in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve grits
More about Seven Mile Cafe - Lewisville
Seven Mile Cafe - Lewisville
201 West Church Street, Lewisville
|Puttin' on the Grits
|$18.00
A generous portion of our sumptuous homemade smoked gouda grits topped with your choice of 2 veggies or meats", two cage free eggs any style, garnished with scallions
More about Seven Mile Cafe - Highland Village
Seven Mile Cafe - Highland Village
2300 Highland Village Road, Highland Village
|Puttin' on the Grits
|$18.00
A generous portion of our sumptuous homemade smoked gouda grits topped with your choice of 2 veggies or meats", two cage free eggs any style, garnished with scallions
|Smoked Gouda Grits Cup
|$5.50