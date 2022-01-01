Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Lewisville

Lewisville restaurants
Lewisville restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Mahi Mahi$14.95
8 oz grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

4061 Barton Creek #110, Highland Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Volcano Mahi Mahi$21.00
Panko crusted wild mahi mahi, topped with our signature volcano sauce and two large crispy shrimp. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans and housemade sweet Thai chili.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village

