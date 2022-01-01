Mahi mahi in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
2225 S Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville
|Pineapple Mahi Mahi
|$14.95
8 oz grilled mahi mahi topped with pineapple sauce. Served with rice & veggies.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village
4061 Barton Creek #110, Highland Village
|Volcano Mahi Mahi
|$21.00
Panko crusted wild mahi mahi, topped with our signature volcano sauce and two large crispy shrimp. Served on a bed of white rice with rockin’ green beans and housemade sweet Thai chili.