Monte cristo sandwiches in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve monte cristo sandwiches
More about Seven Mile Cafe - Lewisville
Seven Mile Cafe - Lewisville
201 West Church Street, Lewisville
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$18.50
Rich brioche bread stuffed with Canadian bacon, turkey, smoked gouda cheese. Dipped in our french toast batter, fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with blackberry coulis, vanilla anglaise, and a fruit cup
More about Seven Mile Cafe - Highland Village
Seven Mile Cafe - Highland Village
2300 Highland Village Road, Highland Village
|Monte Cristo Sandwich
|$18.50
Rich brioche bread stuffed with Canadian bacon, turkey, smoked gouda cheese. Dipped in our french toast batter, fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with blackberry coulis, vanilla anglaise, and a fruit cup