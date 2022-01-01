Nachos in Lewisville
Lewisville restaurants that serve nachos
Rusty Beagle’s Sports Grill
1301 FM 407 Suite 109, Lewisville
|Full Pork Nacho
|$12.99
|Full Fajita Nacho
|$13.99
|Full Classic Nacho
|$11.00
Snuffers
4050 Barton Creek, Highland Village
|Tx Style Nachos - Small
|$7.25
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
|Tx Style Nachos - Large
|$10.99
Crispy tostadas covered with refried beans, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, melted blend of cheddae and Swiss cheeses, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, and salsa on a bed of lettuce.
The Brass Tap
4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Martinez Abarrotes & Grill
788 S Mill Street, Lewisville
|Fajita Nachos
|$14.99
Individual Nachos with beans, mixed shredded cheese and choice of chicken, beef fajita, pastor, or chorizo served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
|1/2 Combo Fajita Nachos
|$13.29
|1/2 Fajita nachos
|$12.99